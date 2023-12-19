Christopher Bygott, 47, from Hamilton, New Jersey, surrended to authorities on Tuesday, investigators say.

Bucks County teacher charged with possessing thousands of images, videos of child pornography

Bucks County teacher charged with possessing thousands of images, videos of child pornography

Bucks County teacher charged with possessing thousands of images, videos of child pornography

Bucks County teacher charged with possessing thousands of images, videos of child pornography

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A music teacher in Bucks County has been charged with possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Christopher Bygott, 47, from Hamilton, New Jersey, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, investigators say.

He worked at the Pennsbury School District.

The investigation began on December 5, after two CyberTips were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips contained links to an IP address, which investigators say was used to upload images of child sex abuse into an Amazon Photos account.

Detectives received subscriber information from Amazon, which they say identified Bygott as the user.

Further investigation revealed the IP address was linked to the Pennsbury School District.

On December 13, Bygott was interviewed at the Pennsbury High School East campus in Falls Township.

Investigators say they then found roughly 2,000 images and videos depicting sexual acts with children on Bygott's cellphone.

Authorities do not believe any Pennsbury students were involved in the alleged activities.

He has since been charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both of which are felonies. The school district also says Bygott was placed on unpaid leave.

Bygott was released on $250,000 unsecured bail, with the conditions that he has no contact with any minors, have no internet usage, and surrender his passport.