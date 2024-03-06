Philadelphia teacher accused of grooming, trying to solicit sexual photos from 16-year-old student

Philadelphia teacher accused of grooming, trying to solicit sexual photos from 16-year-old student

Philadelphia teacher accused of grooming, trying to solicit sexual photos from 16-year-old student

Philadelphia teacher accused of grooming, trying to solicit sexual photos from 16-year-old student

Philadelphia teacher accused of grooming, trying to solicit sexual photos from 16-year-old student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia teacher has been arrested for his role in an alleged effort to sexually abuse and exploit a 16-year-old student at Philadelphia High School for Girls.

Percy Fields, 32, of Delaware County, turned himself in Tuesday and is being charged with unlawful contact with a minor, attempted sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors, among other crimes.

The allegations first came to light in January.

"The teacher was immediately removed from the building back in January and he submitted his resignation effective March 1," said Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson.

According to Philadelphia police, Fields allegedly gave a former student money via CashApp to help her buy food at school. Then, he allegedly directly messaged the 16-year-old girl and attempted to solicit explicit photos and sexual relations with her in exchange for more money.

A fellow student who became aware of the alleged situation told a counselor, who notified Philadelphia Police SVU, prompting an investigation.

"We're so proud of the individuals, the victim as well as the witnesses, who did report the inappropriate behavior," Braxton said.

The District Attorney's Office is seeking a high bail and a "Stay Away Order."

Students call the charges alarming but said they feel the school has responded appropriately and handled the situation well.

"I feel like they're being really transparent and nobody's trying to sweep anything under the rug," said Aisha Doucoure, a senior.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SVU police at 215-685-3264.