Officials survey damage following floods in Upper Darby

Days after flooding took over the streets of Upper Darby, people are still trying to clean up.State Senator Tom McGarrigle and Mayor Tom Micozzie toured Upper Darby Wednesday night, assessing the damage from Monday's storm.In the 100 block of Normandy Road, which is along Naylors Run Creek, residents were still scooping water out of cars and starting to toss out what was damaged in their homes."I lost my laundry machine, dryer machine, treadmill, carpet," said one resident who spoke to Action News.The mayor assured residents they are working to clear the debris."They're coming in with trash trucks and they're starting to take their trash and throw it out," he said. "The good thing is they're taking pictures, calling the insurance company and we're getting the stuff out of here."It was just off of busy Marshall and Ashton roads where the flooding almost turned deadly Monday.Cell phone video captured the moments where Dairrius Shanks and other Good Samaritans helped a grandmother to safety while her granddaughter stood crying on the front porch.Minhs Expert Autobody Shop is not far away on Marshall Road. About 20 cars were damaged or destroyed there.Mechanic Jose Sanchez said they had to quickly choose what to save."We didn't know where to go, to the office to save the computers, to the shop to save some tools or to the cars," he said.Micozzie estimates 2500 people and about 30 businesses were affected.On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and the state's PEMA director will tour several parts of Delaware County that were the hardest hit by the storms."Any help the state can do to get these businesses back up and running and residents back in their home that's what we need the state to do," said McGarrigle.------