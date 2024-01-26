Dashcam video shows moment Oklahoma trooper goes flying after crash during traffic stop

'When you see us, please slow down'

An Oklahoma State Trooper speaks out about near miss caught on camera.

An Oklahoma State Trooper speaks out about near miss caught on camera.

An Oklahoma State Trooper speaks out about near miss caught on camera.

An Oklahoma State Trooper speaks out about near miss caught on camera.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma state trooper is speaking out after a near miss during a traffic stop. He's okay but is talking about what happened in hopes that it could help save lives.

It was just another traffic stop on Oklahoma's Interstate 40 for Trooper Jesse Gregory last week, which seemed like business as usual.

That was, until the unthinkable happened. In dashcam video, you can see Trooper Gregory go flying after another vehicle crashed into the back of the one he stopped.

He gets up and quickly runs away to avoid any additional danger.

After surviving the collision, he called for help.

"I was just hit by a car. Start EMS," he says over the radio.

RELATED: Classmates, coaches stunned after 4 North Carolina high schoolers killed in crash: 'Unimaginable'

"I didn't hear brakes or anything. I just remember going flying," he recalled. "I immediately knew that we - somebody just hit us. God absolutely protected me during that."

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

Luckily, Trooper Gregory came away with a relatively minor injury to his left arm.

Thankfully, he is now offering this advice to passing drivers

"When you see us, please slow down," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine people are killed every day in the U.S. in crashes that involve a distracted driver. Every year, that's about 3,000 people. Also, about one in five people killed aren't even in a vehicle, just like Trooper Gregory.