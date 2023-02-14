Olaplex hair products left customers with bald spots, blisters, lawsuit alleges

Luxury hair care brand Olaplex is being sued by nearly 30 customers who allege that the product severely damaged their hair or left them with blisters and bald spots.

The Olaplex brand, widely available in popular beauty stores and online, is marketed to restore damaged hair and protect against breakage.

However, the lawsuit against Olaplex Holdings alleges the products did the opposite, causing allergic reactions. Some plaintiffs said they were left with dry, brittle, frizzy and dull hair.

One woman said the treatments made her hair look like it had been cut with a weedwacker.

"They've purchased a product that's been marketed as something that repairs and restores hair, but has actually badly damaged their hair," said Amy Davis, co-counsel for the plaintiffs.

"I have never in my life experienced anything like this. And it's devastating," said plaintiff Jessica Auriana.

The 44-year-old says she used Olaplex for two months and lost 20% of her hair.

"I'm outside daily. I walk, run.. I started to feel the wind and air on my scalp in places that I've never felt it," she said.

Olaplex denies the allegations and defends the safety and efficacy of their products.

In a statement to ABC News, the company said in part: "Olaplex products do not cause hair loss or hair breakage. Olaplex products are safe and effective, as millions of our customers can happily attest. We have publicly released test results from independent third-party laboratories... to demonstrate this."