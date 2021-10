Brother who admitted to setting Old City fire in 2018 sentenced to prison

EMBED >More News Videos 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson, ATF says. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of two Delaware County brothers convicted of setting fire to their Old City business back in 2018 will spend nearly a decade behind bars.Imad Dawara was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday after accepting a plea deal. Imad and his brother, Bahaa, admitted to setting their hookah bar and lounge on fire for insurance money.Officials say the brothers set the fire following a dispute with their landlord. Federal prosecutors say the Dawaras had taken out $750,000 in insurance weeks earlier.The blaze caused $20 million worth of damage, destroying a neighboring business and gutted two mid-rise buildings near 2nd and Chestnut streets.The fire left 160 people homeless. A number of pets also died.Bahaa will be sentenced Thursday.