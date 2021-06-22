Brother who admitted to setting Old City fire in 2018 sentenced to prison

Imad Dawara was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday after accepting a plea deal.
Imad and his brother, Bahaa, admitted to setting their hookah bar and lounge on fire for insurance money.
Officials say the brothers set the fire following a dispute with their landlord. Federal prosecutors say the Dawaras had taken out $750,000 in insurance weeks earlier.
The blaze caused $20 million worth of damage, destroying a neighboring business and gutted two mid-rise buildings near 2nd and Chestnut streets.
The fire left 160 people homeless. A number of pets also died.
Bahaa will be sentenced Thursday.