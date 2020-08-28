Food & Drink

Top 6 dining spots in Philadelphia's Old City - thanks to your votes!

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Old City is known for its history, but don't sleep on the delicious dining options.

At Cuba Libre, you'll feel like you've escaped to Cuba with the classic decor, authentic menu and strong rum cocktails.

Nick's Roast Beef Bar & Grille boasts a casual welcoming vibe with tasty, and creatively done burgers.

Set in a former bank, Plough and the Stars is another popular spot for pints and Irish pub food, like fish and chips.

At the contemporary french bistro, Forsythia, you can't go wrong with the mussels, burger, seared scallops and a craft cocktail to wash it down.

For Japanese raw bar and sushi in a chic, modern setting, check out Tuna Bar. Make sure you try their most popular rolls, the Wentz Roll and the Broad Street Roll, and follow it up with a sake passion fruit mojito.

Positano Coast, by Aldo Lamberti, is the outdoor oasis you've been searching for with its seafood and spritzers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaentertainmentfoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shot at Philly Wawa after argument about social distancing: Police
Philly residents 'tired of the killing' in their community
AccuWeather: Spotty storms, downpours possible Friday
Woman shot in head while driving in Germantown: Police
Tri-state residents join March on Washington commemorations
Weakened but still dangerous, Laura to pose continued threat
Camden Catholic HS teacher charged with sexual assault
Show More
Pain-stricken relatives gather to remember hit-and-run victim
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Woman's body lands inside house after violent crash that kills 2
Shots fired at shark amid close encounter with Coast Guard
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News