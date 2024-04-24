Driver charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting 5 people outside grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after allegedly striking five people with her car outside a Northeast Philadelphia grocery store.

Omobolanle Paige, 45, is also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Omobolanle Paige

Police did not disclose a possible motive.

The incident happened outside a ShopRite store in the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Chopper 6 video of investigation outside Shop Rite store on Oxford Avenue

The victims include four women ages 29, 45, 57 and 76. Police say the women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifth victim was a 76-year-old man who police say was not hurt.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police took the driver into custody. A car with front-end damage was stopped at the scene.