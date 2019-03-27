power outage

One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Township

EMBED <>More Videos

Crash takes down power lines in Plymouth Twp., Pa. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2019.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A one-car crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Plymouth Township Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 300 block of Ridge Pike.

Police said a driver lost control, hitting two utility poles and bringing power lines down.

PECO reports approximately 1,000 customers without power in the surrounding area.

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsplymouth townshipcar crashpennsylvania newspower outagetraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
High winds knock out power for thousands
Tree crashes down on power lines in Pemberton Twp.
Crash knocks out power in Maple Shade, 2 injured
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
TOP STORIES
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys
Powerball jackpot now $750 million
SEPTA rail service resumes between Paoli and Thorndale stations
Temple offers vaccine boosters as mumps cases top 100
Show More
NY county bans unvaccinated kids in public as measles spreads
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Still Chilly Today
1 dead after crash on Rt. 55 in Deptford Township
3 teens arrested after video surfaces of Delco attack
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
More TOP STORIES News