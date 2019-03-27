One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A one-car crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Plymouth Township Wednesday morning.It happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 300 block of Ridge Pike.Police said a driver lost control, hitting two utility poles and bringing power lines down.PECO reports approximately 1,000 customers without power in the surrounding area.Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital.There is no word on their condition.