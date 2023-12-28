PPL says thankfully no one was injured by the flames.

Fire at Lehigh County substation causes over 8,000 people to lose power

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Lehigh County are investigating a substation blaze that broke out on Wednesday night.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. in a PPL substation near 14th Street and Summer Avenue in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

At one point, more than 8,000 customers lost power in the area of the West End of Allentown.

Service has since been restored to all those customers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.