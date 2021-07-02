one tank trip

Early American industrial history preserved at Batsto Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Early American industrial history preserved at Batsto Village

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Here we are in between Philadelphia, New York, and Atlantic City, and you can literally go out in the woods and not see people for days on end if that's what you choose," said Rob Auermuller, Superintendent of Wharton State Forest.

The 1.1 million acres of South Jersey land nested in the Pine Barrens leaves much to the imagination. But sure enough, hiking, mountain biking, and canoeing are all fan favorites in the area surrounding Batsto Village.

"The history started here with an iron town and iron furnace," said Auermuller. "Ultimately, it ended up as a gentleman's farm."

That farm was purchased by the State of New Jersey in the 1950s. Since then, the protected land has offered a sanctuary for nature and history alike.

Loosened pandemic restrictions have allowed for the reopening of Batsto's nature center and on-site mansion, which boasts more than 30 rooms for guests to tour. Historians like Sean Kane Holland and naturalists like Ally Horan are able to interpret all there is to know about the village.

"To think that people had to come, build, and then also provide for not only themselves but for their animals and all, it's just amazing," said Margaret Gallagher from Washington Township.

Gallagher and her husband took advantage of a beautiful day and revisited the village where they once went canoeing on the Mullica River.

"We were hysterical because it was just so much fun," she said.

Locals looking to cool off can also venture to the nearby Atsion Recreation Area, which is a popular swimming spot in the summer.

In addition to guided mansion tours, guests can look forward to demonstrations by real blacksmiths who visit on the weekends. For those who can't visit, the Batsto Village website offers live views from the top of the mansion.

With more restrictions loosening, Batsto hopes to bring back in-person events such as its Fall Glass and Bottle Show and Country Living Fair. Both are set to take place this September and October.

Batsto is just one of many State Parks in New Jersey open for visitors. In fact, state residents have the unique opportunity to have their entry fees waived through the "Vax and Visit" campaign. Those who receive at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccination by July 4, 2021, are eligible to sign up at this webpage.

To learn more about Batsto Village, visit their website.

RELATED: Gardens and a museum intertwine at Delaware's Winterthur estate

EMBED More News Videos

Discover lush landscapes, historical objects, and a world-class library at this delightful Delaware estate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshammontonwashington township (burlington county)one tank tripcommunity journalistmuseum exhibithistorynatureinstagram storiesfun stufffeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE TANK TRIP
Creepy-crawly critters are the craze at Philadelphia Insectarium
Mushroom festival celebrates famous Pennsylvania farm town
Dive into U.S. Naval History aboard the Submarine Becuna
U.S. Military artifacts make landing at NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News