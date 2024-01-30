Encounter scaly creatures and beautiful trails at Churchville Nature Center

CHURCHVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Churchville Nature Center is a hub for animal and plant education nestled within walkable trails that boast the beauty of Bucks County.

"It's a great place for kids to go in and get a first look at animals they wouldn't see in the wild," said Susan Slawinski, Public Events and Summer Camp Coordinator.

Their collection of reptiles, snakes, turtles, and invertebrates can be discovered within the welcome center, which is open from 10am to 5pm on Tuesdays through Sundays.

Surrounding the welcome center is a bevy of beautiful trails, a bird blind, and a garden fit for contemplation and butterfly encounters during the warmer months. The trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The facility celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and will continue to host events such as the Pancake Breakfast and Maple Sugar Program on Sunday, February 25.

"Churchville Nature Center is a preserve. It's not necessarily just a park," said Assistant Director Peg Mongillo. "So, it is going to be here for many, many years to come."

To learn more, visit their website.

