Summer fun makes a splash at The Funplex in South Jersey

The Funplex is an entertainment center on Route 38 with more than 20 years of history. The family business fuses a bustling arcade with an eccentric waterpark to create experiences for all ages.
"We have over 20 attractions indoors and outdoors," said Boyer, who grew up watching her parents expand the scope of The Funplex. "Our park is all based on unlimited wristbands, so you can stay here for the full day."
William Valentinetti and his son, Thomas, love The Funplex enough to make the trip from North Jersey just to visit.
"He used to be a little shy a bit and scared of it in the beginning, but he's gotten the hang of it now," said William about his son. "It makes me feel great."
Guests were particularly excited that mask mandates have been lifted, allowing for a breathable experience much similar to pre-pandemic times.
"It feels like 2019," said Sean Rogers, who lives in Mount Laurel and visits with his parents frequently.
Rogers' favorite attractions are the water slides. Children like him will be happy to know that The Funplex is nearing the completion of constructing a waterpark expansion dubbed, "The Island at Splashplex." It will feature the "Whipsplash," a water slide with a curved wall and near-zero-gravity summit. The grand opening is scheduled for this summer.
The FunPlex is currently operating on an abbreviated schedule until June 23, when the park opens on Wednesdays through Sundays. To learn more about the attractions and hours of operation, visit their website.
