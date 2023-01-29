Opera Philadelphia Performing 'Carmina Burana + Credo' at The Academy of Music

The chorus and orchestra of Opera Philadelphia are bringing a unique experience to the stage in February.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In 2012, Opera Philadelphia wowed crowds with a pop-up performance of 'O Fortuna' from 'Carmina Burana' at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

A decade later, the opera is staging 'Carmina Burana + Credo,' for a winter concert at The Academy of Music.

"It's exciting," says Frank Luzi, Vice President of Opera Philadelphia. "Our stage is filled by the musicians of the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and the singers of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus.

Luzi says over the last few years, Opera Philadelphia has been "exploring big concert performances."

The opera chose two pieces that would spotlight local artists.

The famous piece of music, 'Carmina Burana' is being performed, along with a 20-minute piece called 'Credo' by Margaret Bonds.

"It's about a 90-minute concert," says Luzi.

Singers include soprano Brandie Sutton, tenor Alasdair Kent and baritone Ethan Vincent.

They're performing alongside the many singers of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus and Orchestra.

"Our local Philadelphia singers and musicians, who sometimes play a bit of a background role in an opera, now they're front and center," says Luzi.

Columbia-born Lina González-Granados, who now calls Philly home, will guest conduct.

"It's going to be my first concert in the Academy of Music," says González-Granados. "And I'm super excited to be able to collaborate with Opera Philadelphia."

"There's a lot of elements that go into opera, but the core is always the music," says Luzi.

'Carmina Burana' is a piece of music that González-Granados describes as "very fun" to perform.

She says it's really about "human nature."

It's a big-scale production with more than 100 soloists, chorus members and musicians on stage.

"What we hear should represent all parts of societies," says González-Granados, adding that it makes "a super interesting musical experience."

