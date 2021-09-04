'Operation Deep Blue' honors fallen first responders and military members

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A touching ceremony took place along the banks of the Delaware River Saturday morning.Local law enforcement began 'Operation Deep Blue' to honor fallen first responders and military members.More than a dozen officers and family members attended a brief ceremony at Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, New Jersey.After the ceremony, each officer got inside their own kayak to make the voyage to Washington, D.C. over the next several days.