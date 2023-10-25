On the anniversary of their son's death, one family shares heartfelt message on organ donation

Orlando's organs helped three people, making him the superhero he always wanted to be.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- October is a painful time of year for the Mojica family in New Castle, Delaware. This month marks the sixth anniversary of losing their 6-year-old son.

The family, though, channeled their grief into a life-changing gift. Now, they want to share the message of organ donation with others, especially in the Hispanic community.

It's all done in the name of their son, Orlando.

"Man, if you just knew him. He was just that kid," said Martin Mojica about his son.

Orlando was a little boy who lived his life like it was an adventure.

"(He was) an all-star in school," said Martin. "Great kid. Fun. Funny."

It's no wonder Orlando loved superheroes so much.

"He would wear his capes and his Hulk costume and his Wolverine costume," said Martin.

For three years, little Orlando fought like a superhero as he battled a virus that caused respiratory illness. He passed away in 2017.

"He stopped breathing," Martin said of the day he got a call from school saying that Orlando wasn't feeling well.

The family had grown adjusted to the periodic bouts with respiratory issues and had a routine for treating them, but that day, the routine wasn't working.

They rushed Orlando to the hospital where they found out the lack of oxygen had taken its toll on him and he'd lost neurological function.

Orlando passed away but not before doing one last heroic act.

Martin remembers the moment it happened as he and his wife were sitting in the waiting room overcome with emotion at the thought of losing their son.

"A woman approached us. The first thing she said was, 'I have something difficult to ask you.' And she let us know about a little girl in Florida that needs a new liver. My wife and I just looked at each other and said, 'Yes,'" Martin recalled.

Martin and his wife, Jessica, said yes to donating Orlando's organs. It's a selfless act that amazes even those with the Gift of Life Donor Program.

"Families during the worst possible time being able to see they can help somebody else," said Richard Hasz, the president and CEO of the Gift of Life Donor Program.

That "yes" happens more often in the Hispanic population.

"We see the highest authorization rates in that Hispanic community," said Hasz.

According to the Gift of Life, 61% of those asked in the Hispanic community in Gift of Life's region have said yes to organ donation. That's higher than the overall average of 60% for the entire region.

Orlando's organs helped three people, making him the superhero he always wanted to be. Friends and family paid tribute at his funeral by all dressing as superheroes.

His father now advocates for organ donation by talking about his family's experience and handing out bracelets and information on Gift of Life.

The superhero theme has become a moniker his dad now wears as a tattoo sleeve. It's filled with superhero characters that his son loved so dearly.

He also has a portrait tattoo of Orlando, which was done using some of his ashes. It's all to honor the little boy who lives on through those he helped.

"If he could bring us that much happiness," said Martin, "I'm sure he can bring other people's happiness as well."

For more information on the nonprofit Gift of Life Donor Program, click here.