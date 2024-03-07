FYI Philly celebrates Oscar's weekend by handing out awards to Philadelphia restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The envelope please ... FYI Philly gets in the Oscar's mood by handing out some awards to Philadelphia restaurants and taking you inside a one-of-a-kind movie theater.

Best Chef in a Leading Role: El Chingon

El Chingon has become a neighborhood hub in South Philadelphia.

Chef Carlos Aparicio came to America in 1994 and his cooking career has taken him inside kitchens like Vetri, Serafina and Stephen Starr restaurants.

The recipes at El Chingon come from Aparicio's roots in Puebla, Mexico.

The spot features traditional Puebla delicacies such as Aguachile, a vegan dish with avocado, hearts of palm and cucumber with a house dressing, and the Cemita, which comes with flash fried chicken Milanese, avocado, papalo aioli and shredded cheese.

Carlos is looking forward to the spring when he plans to add some outdoor seating.

The place is BYO but they have homemade drinks that make great mixers too.

El Chingon | Instagram

1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-239-2131

Best Original Screenplay: Isgros

Isgro Pastries has been a South Philadelphia staple since 1904.

Known for its cannoli and rum cake, the family business has evolved to include a robust cookie collection and other decadent sweets.

After 120 years of pastry making, Isgro has been nominated by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Bakery.

Finalists will be announced on April 3 and the winners will be crowned on June 10 in Chicago.

Third-generation owner Gus Sarno has run the business since 1969, but he's in the process of turning it over to his sons, Michael and AJ.

The family is looking to expand beyond Christian Street for the first time in its history with a new space planned for Columbus Boulevard in the near future.

Isgro Pastries | Facebook | Instagram

1009 Christian Street Philadelphia, PA 19147

Best Director: Dane DeMarco, Gass and Main

Dane DeMarco is expanding their footprint with Gass and Main in Haddonfield.

The menu features DeMarco's take on more traditional items.

The Nashville Hot uses oyster mushrooms instead of chicken.

The Salisbury steak features locally sourced bison and the "World's Best Hot Dog" is made with Wagyu beef. The signature dessert has a sparkler lit on top as it's delivered tableside.

DeMarco partnered with their sister to open the space. The 36-seat dining room is decorated with family photos, family heirlooms and original artwork by DeMarco's father.

The BYO is named in honor of where Dane married their wife in Las Vegas.

Gass & Main | Facebook | Instagram

7 Kings Court, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Best Supporting Role: Omar & Cybill, Honeysuckle Provisions

Honeysuckle Provisions burst onto the Philly food scene a year ago with a unique offering that stood out... and people took notice.

Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude Tate brought to life their shared vision for bringing culturally relevant food to their West Philadelphia neighborhood, with an Afrocentric grocery and cafe.

The shop is specific to Black culture, and offers not just dishes that honor Black foodways, but pantry items and historically significant items as well.

The couple met at a food conference, and now has a growing family and an expanding enterprise - nurturing both with an eye towards the future.

The opening of this first outpost could possibly be the blueprint and inspiration for similar ventures around the country.

Omar is a Philadelphia native who identifies as an artist who uses food as one of his many mediums, and Cybille is a Haitian-American chef and children's book author.

Omar's accolades include Esquire Chef of the Year in 2020, and inclusion on the TIME100 Next list in 2021.

Cybille has appeared at the James Beard House in New York City, and has been honored to cook at the Haitian Embassy and many other events.

Honeysuckle Provisions | Instagram

310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Set Design: Cantina La Martina

At Cantina La Martina chef Dionicio Jimenez's Mexican cuisine has landed him on the James Beard Foundation's short list once again..

The Kensington restaurant opened in February 2022, quickly earning a reputation for authentic dishes.

While Jimenez handles the kitchen, his wife Mariangeli manages the outdoor retreat.

There is a tented area for dining and a garden setting for relaxing.

The space was a collaboration with the neighborhood and provides a respite from the city setting.

At Cantina La Martina, veteran chef Dionicio Jimenez celebrates Cinco de Mayo with new spot of his own.

Cantina La Martina | | Instagram

2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Best Documentary: Yun Fuentes, Bolo Restaurant

Bolo is a Latin American restaurant in Rittenhouse featuring a rum bar on the first floor and Cuban paladeres, private homes that open their doors as small family restaurants, on the second.

And top to bottom, it oozes an island vibe.

Chef Yun Fuentes is the man behind the menu.

He grew up in Puerto Rico where his grandfather was a chef.

As children, he and his cousins struggled to say abuela, the Spanish word for grandfather, and so his grandfather became known as Bolo.

In naming the restaurant Bolo, Chef Yun wanted to pay homage to his grandfather, who is now 103!

Chef Yun's caught the cooking bug at a French Restaurant in San Juan. He then moved to New York, so determined to work with a chef there who was elevating Latin American cuisine, that he offered to work for free.

He then came to Philadelphia to work with Chef Jose Garces and quickly decided the city would become his home.

In the rum bar part of the restaurant, you'll find a mix of island classics like mojitos and Pina coladas with house made coconut cream.

The Coco Bolo is the restaurant's signature drink, a riff on the fresh coconut drinks sold on the island but with coconut soda and old Granddad bourbon.

The food is a mix of small plates and entrees big enough to share and just like at Bolo's house, rice is always on the table.

Bolo Restaurant | Instagram

2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

267-639-2741

From wine tastings to film courses, Bryn Mawr Film Institute offers quality film education and movie-themed special events to immerse audiences into its featured films.

Bryn Mawr Film Institute is more than just a movie theater

The Bryn Mawr Film Institute is committed to bringing the best of independent and world cinema to Philadelphia's Main Line.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the institute has a long history of providing entertainment to the area.

Andrew Douglas, BMFI's Deputy Director for more than 18 years, also encourages the institute to provide both entertainment and education with film courses available to all ages.

While BMFI offers a 3rd Grade Visual Literacy Program and a Summer Filmmaking Course for High School students, their most popular offerings are their Film Studies Courses.

What makes BMFI so unique are its regularly scheduled special events.

Not being locked down to movie theater chain standards, the institute provides themed movie events that you won't see anywhere else.

The movie "Big Night", a 1996 film about two brothers who own an Italian restaurant, inspired BMFI to put on a wine tasting to fully immerse audiences into the film's world.

If you are interested in taking a course, seeing a movie, attending a wine tasting, or all three, Bryn Mawr Film Institute is worth a trip.

Visit brynmawrfilm.org to stay up to date with everything happening at this historic theater.

"Frozen the Musical" set to hit the Academy of Music stage

'For the first time in forever Disney's mega-hit 'Frozen' will be in Philadelphia.

The story explores the relationship between sisters Elsa and Anna.

But Elsa's hidden powers threaten to pull them apart.

Each show features the iconic music and the extravagant stage production that Disney shows are known for.

"Disney's Frozen" - Academy of Music

March 21-April 7, 2024

SHOW EXTRAS

The Angry Grammarian | Facebook | Instagram

At Theatre Exile | 1340 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

March 7, 2024 - March 16, 2024

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series | Facebook | Instagram

March 12, 2024 | Philadelphia Museum of Art