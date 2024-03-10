2 of 5 Philadelphia-area nominees bring home an Oscar

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'The Holdovers.'

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Sunday was the biggest night in Hollywood, with the 2024 Oscars!

This year, the Philadelphia area was well represented at the award event.

Two of five local nominees even ended up taking home an Oscar.

Mount Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph swept awards season. Critics predicted this, and the Temple University alumna just achieved another award.

Randolph won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'The Holdovers.'

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I've always wanted to be different and now, I realize I just need to be myself. I thank you, I thank you for seeing me," Randolph said during her acceptance speech.

Episcopal Academy alumna Jennifer Lame won her first Oscar on Sunday as well!

She's won Best Film Editing for her work on the blockbuster Christopher Nolan film, 'Oppenheimer.'

"I was terrified, like I am right now, when I was hired to work with you. And you hired me and it felt like you took a huge risk on me but you never made me feel that way, and you instilled so much confidence in me and I looked forward to working with you every day," Lame said during her speech.

Three other Philadelphia-area natives -- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, and Colman Domingo -- were nominated for various awards on Sunday but did not win in their categories.

Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things," her second career victory in the category.

'Oppenheimer,' the solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. won their first Oscars on Sunday as well.