Oscars 2024: Episcopal Academy grad nominated for her work on Oppenheimer

Jennifer Lame is nominated for an Oscar for Best Film Editing for her work on "Oppenheimer."

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman from the Philadelphia area is receiving recognition for her role in creating one of the biggest films of the past year.

The film depicts the story of the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Lame worked with director Christopher Nolan as she edited the film. In February, she won a BAFTA for her work on the movie.

Before her Hollywood success, Lame was a beloved member of the Episcopal Academy community. She graduated from the Newtown Square school in 2000.

Action News sat down with Angelique Israel, the director of alumni relations, who said, "Jennifer is one of our illustrious alumni and we are so proud of her."

"She was involved in the key club. She was a part of our stock market club. She was on varsity crew, as well as the manager for the boys' football team," Israel said.

To this day, Israel says Lame makes a point of keeping in touch with Episcopal Academy.

Last year, she was unanimously confirmed as the winner of the school's 2023 Alumni Award for Achievement in the Arts.

"She was not able to attend because she was still working on Oppenheimer," Israel explained. "She sent us a beautiful video and talked about some of her memories from here."

Lame said in that video, "I am so incredibly grateful. It's been so fun to think back on my time at Episcopal."

Next year, Episcopal says Lame will serve on its selection committee to choose future award winners.

As Lame prepares for the Oscars, the Episcopal Academy community is preparing to cheer for her.

"So many knowledgeable critics and experts in the field say she's it. She's the one," Israel said. "We're proud to be able to say she is part of our family and part of our community."