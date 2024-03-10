Crews put finishing touches on the red carpet night before 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Action News' Alicia Vitarelli was on the red carpet Saturday night, just hours away from the start of the 2024 Oscars.

She was able to get a sneak peek at some of the behind-the-scenes preparations for Hollywood's biggest night.

Crews were still working hard on Saturday, getting the finishing touches up on the red carpet.

This year, there are two lanes for the Oscars nominees to show off their incredible outfits.

There are five Philadelphia-area nominees up for an Oscar this year, including Bradley Cooper and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.