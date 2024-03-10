WATCH LIVE

Alicia Vitarelli Image
ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Crews put finishing touches on the red carpet night before 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Action News' Alicia Vitarelli was on the red carpet Saturday night, just hours away from the start of the 2024 Oscars.

She was able to get a sneak peek at some of the behind-the-scenes preparations for Hollywood's biggest night.

Crews were still working hard on Saturday, getting the finishing touches up on the red carpet.

This year, there are two lanes for the Oscars nominees to show off their incredible outfits.

There are five Philadelphia-area nominees up for an Oscar this year, including Bradley Cooper and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

