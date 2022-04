PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With spring finally here, why not get your exercise in by heading out?Outdoor exercise is easy and fun, and the time is now.From gardening to golfing, and jogging to biking, even a simple walk around the block is a great way to get started.Take a look at tips from healthcare professionals who know how much the benefits of getting moving in the great outdoors helps both body and mind.With Stress Awareness Month, it's even more important to be mindful, and move with intention.866-225-5654