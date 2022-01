PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large police presence could be seen in Philadelphia's Overbrook section on Wednesday night.Police say a man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. and stated he had a gun and possibly shot someone.Officers have surrounded a home on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue.The man is not being cooperative at this time, according to investigators.Police say there may be people inside the home with the suspect.No further information is available at this time.