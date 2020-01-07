Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer on ramp to Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency services personnel worked to extricate the driver of a tractor trailer that had overturned on Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on an on-ramp to the highway.
There is no word at this time as to what caused the truck to overturn, but the driver was safely removed and was sent to an area hospital.
