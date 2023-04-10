Philadelphia police investigate 2 home invasions 30 minutes apart in Oxford Circle

Both cases involve a pair of men armed with knives forcing their way through the front door of a home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two home invasions that happened about a half hour apart in Oxford Circle.

The two crimes shared a number of similarities.

The first incident happened around 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Kerper Street.

Police say two men armed with knives forced their way through the front door and made their way up to the second floor.

They encountered a 15-year-old male, telling him they were looking for someone.

The suspects then searched the second floor. They stole $5,000 in cash and a vehicle title, then fled.

The second home invasion happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 6100 block of Belden Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a home invasion in the 6100 block of Belden Street in Oxford Circle.

Once again, police say two men armed with knives forced their way through the front door and made their way to the second floor.

The pair found a male sleeping and demanded money from him.

The male told the suspects he had no money, and the home invaders fled the scene. It wasn't yet known if anything was stolen from that home.

No injuries were reported.

Action News is working to learn whether police are officially connecting the two crimes.

