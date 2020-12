9,834 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 548,489There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or olderStatewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 - December 10 stood at 16.2%.As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 17,656 of our total cases are among health care workers.Nearly a third of the $110 million that Pennsylvania spent on personal protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the pandemic went toward face shields, a relatively niche item for which there wasn't as much demand as for other kinds, according to an Associated Press tally.In part, the state spent so much money on face shields because that's what was available amid the national rush to find medical equipment, officials said.A survey of state agencies found Pennsylvania paid more than $35 million for the clear plastic face shields, which must be used in tandem with cloth or N95 masks to be effective. Spending on N95 respirator masks and other types of masks, for which there was much greater need, was just over $22 million during the same period.During the early months of 2020, the Pennsylvania state government also spent $16.9 million on sanitizer, $2.7 million on gloves and $5.6 million on ventilators.Like other states, Pennsylvania has faced an ongoing challenge to provide enough protective equipment for the medical professionals caring for the sick amid the pandemic.Nationally, the AP found that states spent more than $7 billion on personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers. The data covers the period from the emergence of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020 to the start of summer.The AP's data, obtained through open-records requests, is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were buying, what they were spending and who they were paying during a chaotic spring when inadequate national stockpiles left state governments scrambling for hard-to-get supplies.The national data shows a sharp increase in personal protective equipment prices. Before the pandemic, an N95 mask that filters out tiny particles might have cost around 50 cents. This spring, states paid an average of $3 for each N95, according to the AP's analysis. Some states paid more than $10 a mask to get them quickly.The AP's data also shows that millions of dollars flowed from states to businesses that had never before sold personal protective equipment.Pennsylvania's purchases of large numbers of face shields were unusual among states early this year. In most states, the largest categories of personal protective equipment purchases were masks capable of filtering 95% of airborne particles and gowns used for medical personnel.Nate Wardle, a state Department of Health spokesperson, told the AP that face shields were more available from suppliers within the U.S., but other needed products were manufactured in other countries and so were more difficult to obtain.Wardle said the state currently has a stockpile of items such as gloves, gowns and ventilators. So far, nearly 7.2 million N95 masks have been distributed in the state, along with about 4.4 million gowns, more than 7.8 million procedure masks, almost 11 million gloves, more than 4 million face shields and more than 1.5 million bottles of hand sanitizer, he said.Zack Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said last week that his members - nursing homes, assisted living centers and personal care homes - are going through shortages of gloves and are unable to get what they need from the state Department of Health's emergency stockpile.Shamberg said that it may not be not be an emergency yet, but as the state's numbers of new cases continue to climb - routinely hitting record daily highs - nursing home administrators can't spend their time scrambling for personal protective equipment, as they did back in March and April."We need to ensure they have the supplies they need today," Shamberg said.The pioneering work for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, and the Pfizer vaccine began at the University of Pennsylvania more than a decade ago.Temple Health is on the forefront of a number of COVID-19 clinical trials. They are running both inpatient and outpatient and need recruits.Restaurant workers have been fighting for COVID-19 testing for themselves and their families since the pandemic started, and now, the coalition Save Philly Restaurants has secured it.Thirty-thousand people participated in the clinical trial to test Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and many were here in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. Michael Pearson, 58 of Philadelphia, says participating in pandemic research is personal for him. He lost a cousin due to complications of COVID-19.The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000. Frontline workers, including hospital employees, will be among the first to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania.December 12 begins another version of a shutdown across the commonwealth. The coronavirus-related restrictions took effect on 12:01 a.m. and will last through 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to recover at home after testing positive for the coronavirus this week. While announcing new COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth on Thursday, Wolf said he first tested positive Tuesday.In 2016, Wolf was diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. A year later he received a clean bill of health. Experts say his cancer should play a minor or even no role in his recovery. Dr. Alexander Kutikov, the Chief of Urologic Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, says data shows a positive outcome for the governor is high.In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this."I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.