Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity

The parents off a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity have settled with the fraternity's national organization.

The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum. Beta Theta Pi has also agreed to a 17-point program that makes local chapters safer and penalizes groups for hazing.

Kline says the reforms will "help establish a baseline for the new norm" of fraternity life.

Beta Theta Pi national leaders say the organization is focused on adopting "accountability measures."

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza, of New Jersey, died in 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries. A judge dismissed the most serious charges filed in Piazza's death.

