Parks on Tap, Philadelphia's traveling beer garden, returns for 7th season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's popular "Parks on Tap" program is back for its seventh season. It kicks off Wednesday at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park.

The traveling beer garden will make 26 stops at 19 of the city's parks through the spring and summer.

It features a family and pet-friendly atmosphere for enjoying food and drinks in a fun, natural space.

Proceeds from Parks on Tap benefit each park.

For more information on locations and the menu, visit the Parks on Tap website.

Parks on Tap schedule

Azalea Garden: April 17 - 21 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Columbus Square Park: April 24 - 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Matthias Baldwin Park: May 1 - 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Schuylkill Banks: May 8 - 12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dickinson Square Park: May 15 - 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clark Park: May 22 - 27 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penn Treaty: May 29 - June 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pastorius Park: June 5 - 9 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Belmont Plateau: June 12 - 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lemon Hill: June 19 - 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pretzel Park: June 26 - 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shofuso Japanese House: July 3 - 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

McMichael Park: July 10 - 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Campbell Square: July 17 - 21 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Historic Rittenhouse Town: July 24 - 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Discovery Center: July 31 - August 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clark Park: August 7 - 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dickenson Square Park: August 14 - 18 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Matthias Baldwin Park: August 21 - 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penn Treaty: August 28 - September 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Schuylkill Banks: September 4 - 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Spring Gardens: September 11 - 15 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gorgas Park: September 18 - 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.