Parks on Tap returns to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parks on Tap is returning to Philadelphia this season.
Starting Friday, and lasting through the summer, it will be set up at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, just off Montgomery Drive.
There are new safety measures in place, including social distant seating, masks are required.
The free seasonal membership will allow for contact tracing.
Parks on Tap features fresh food and beer. The money raised goes to city parks.
More information can be found at https://www.parksontap.com/.
