Parx Casino re-opens as part of Pennsylvania's green phase

Entry is limited to certain marked doors

If the property has reached capacity, guests will be asked to wait in an outside queue

Temperatures will be taken upon entry and a security guard will have each visitor use hand sanitizer

If a temperature is above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will receive a second temperature check and if above 100.4 degrees F, the guest will be denied entry

Guests are required to wear masks at all times when on the property

Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote social distancing. The poker room will be closed until further notice

Parx has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing throughout the premises, focusing on high touch areas

All employees are required to have their temperatures taken and if it is above 100.4 degrees F, they will be denied entry

All employees will wear masks in public and PPE will be available

All employees must wash their hands every 60 minutes

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parx Casino re-opened its doors Monday as part of southeastern Pennsylvania's green phase.Under Governor Tom Wolf's guidelines, entertainment venues like casinos are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.In a press release, Parx Casino will follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.When guests arrive:Additional safety procedures:Employee safety procedures: