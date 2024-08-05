Passenger who died after car struck tree at New Castle County park identified

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the woman who died after a car crashed into a tree in New Castle County on Saturday.

Video in the player above is from a precious report.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at Rittenhouse Park on the 200 block of West Chestnut Hill Road in Newark, Delaware.

Police say they were called to the park for reports of an argument.

Officers say at the scene, they found a Ford F150 pick-up truck that had struck a tree in the park.

In the backseat of the car, police say they found a woman who sustained life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle in this incident was leaving the park at high speeds when, for an unknown reason, it left the gravel roadway and struck the tree.

Police later identified the victim as 46-year-old Catherine Spanos of Newark.

According to investigators, the driver fled the area before officers arrived at the park.

Authorities announced Monday that they had also identified the male driver in this incident. His name has not yet been released and charges have not been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Newark police at 302-366-7100.