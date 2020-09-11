PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I'm checking out the Top 6 dining spots on Passyunk Avenue thanks to your votes!For some old school, Italian, red sauce covered dishes and pizza, you should stop at Marra's. They've been here since 1927. In fact, we even know the owners have good taste. There is a headshot of our very own Alicia Vitarelli right on the wall!A short walk up the block will land you right at Bing Bing Dim Sum. Their motto is "inspired by tradition, not bound by it." And when you eat here, you can see why. Don't forget to try the Dan Dan noodles.Right across the street is Cantina Los Caballitos. It's the spot for happy hour serving potent Margaritas, with a huge outdoor space.And for some good news...You don't have to splurge on a plane ticket for Spanish tapas and wine! Barcelona Wine Bar has an authentic vibe and lively outdoor patio for you to sit, and relax.Fond does its own spin on American fare, and it's complete with a quaint dining room and eclectic bar. It's perfect for a date, or a late-night cocktail.For my last stop, Le Virtu! You can slurp on your favorite pastas in their garden-like outdoor space. Make sure you try my favorite dish, the Maccheroni Alla Mugnaia. It's one noodle that's four and a half feet long, in a buttery, spicy sauce, flavored with long hots.