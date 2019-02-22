New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among 200 charged in a massage parlor prostitution sting in Florida.Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa at 103 US-1 in Jupiter on at least two separate occasions roughly a month ago.Police say they have body cam video and surveillance from over the last several months.A warrant has been issued, but the 77-year-old is not in custody. He has been charged with the misdemeanor and will have to appear in court at a later date.Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was allegedly paying for sex inside a strip-mall massage parlor."We are as equally stunned as everyone else," Kerr said.The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days, and more are expected.Kraft's active warrant is being handled by the state attorney's office.Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the prostitution/human trafficking operation, including Homeland Security, the IRS, Jupiter police, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and others.Authorities say the women accused of running the sex trafficking ring were operating out of local spas that claimed to be massage parlors.In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.Kraft lives in Massachusetts and has a home in the Palm Beach area, and he is a frequent guest of President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club.Kraft's wife Myra Hiatt died in 2011, and he has been dating 39-year-old actress Ricki Noel Lander since 2012.Most people charged for the first time for soliciting a prostitute in Florida are allowed to enter a diversion program, said attorney David Weinstein, a former prosecutor. Kraft would have to perform 100 hours of community service and pay to attend an educational program about the negative effects of prostitution and human trafficking.Kraft, who made his initial fortune through a packaging company, was a Patriots season ticket owner when he purchased the team's previous stadium during in 1988, then used his leverage to buy the team in 1994 for $172 million to keep if from moving to St. Louis.He hired Bill Belichick to be his coach in 2000 and the team subsequently drafted quarterback Tom Brady, launching their nearly two decades of success.Under Kraft, the Patriots have been the most successful team in pro sports, having made it to 10 Super Bowls, winning six, including this year against the Los Angeles Rams.But there also have been issues involving team actions under Belichick.In 2007, the Patriots were caught filming signals from New York Jets coaches; New England was suspected of doing so against other teams, as well, and that was confirmed later on. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Patriots $250,000 and stripped them of their 2008 first-round draft pick. Belichick was fined $500,000, the most an NFL coach ever was fined.In the 2014 AFC championship game, the team - specifically Brady - was accused by the Indianapolis Colts of doctoring footballs.The NFL concluded that Patriots employees were involved in deflating the footballs and Brady was "at least generally aware" it was being done. After lengthy legal battles, Brady served a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2016 season and the Patriots were fined $1 million - the heftiest for a team in league history. New England was stripped of a first-round and a fourth-round draft choice.Neither Kraft nor Belichick were implicated after the investigation.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)