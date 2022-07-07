Pedestrian struck and killed in Franklinville, New Jersey

pedestrian killed

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Gloucester County involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of Route 55 in Franklinville.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The driver was being questioned by investigators.

