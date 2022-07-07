crime

U.S. Marshals nab 85 fugitives in Philadelphia region through 'Operation North Star'

Agents targeted violent criminals in 10 cities between June 1 and June 30.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 1,500 dangerous criminals, including those in Philadelphia, were arrested in a nationwide sweep called "Operation North Star."

The U.S. Marshals released video of the raids that occurred throughout the city during the month of June.

Eighty-five fugitives in Philadelphia were arrested. Agents targeted violent criminals in 10 cities between June 1 and June 30.

"Communities cannot prosper when they are continuously impacted by violent crime," said Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "This surge in our state and local fugitive enforcement mission focused on removing the violent offenders whose undesirable presence serves only to diminish the good citizens of Philadelphia."

Authorities are still searching for three men wanted for separate murders. Kevin Small is wanted for a murder in 2019, Shafeeq Lewis is wanted for a murder in 2021, and Donald Whitingham is wanted for a murder in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals.



