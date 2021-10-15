safety

Police search for man accused of filming woman inside mall fitting room

She reported it to employees, but the suspect had already fled.
ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington Township police are searching for a man accused of filming a woman inside a mall fitting room.

Police say the woman was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed a camera under the door.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women inside the mall.

He left in a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police.
