Police search for man accused of filming woman inside mall fitting room

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington Township police are searching for a man accused of filming a woman inside a mall fitting room.Police say the woman was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed a camera under the door.She reported it to employees, but the suspect had already fled.Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women inside the mall.He left in a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police.