Woman, 18, shot near Penn's Landing Ferris wheel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence continues to plague the city of Philadelphia.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot near the Ferris wheel at Penn's Landing.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Police are looking for two females and a man seen running from the scene.

RELATED: Violent streak continues in Philly; at least 10 shot on Wednesday night

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in six separate shootings across the city Wednesday night.

Two teenage girls were wounded by gunfire on the 1200 block of North Hutchinson Street in North Philadelphia.

In Feltonville, a man was shot and killed in the 200 block of West Mentor Street.

Philadelphia police said three men were shot around 10 p.m. on the 700 block of South 55th Street near Webster.

Since Sunday night, at least 10 people have been shot every night this week in the city of Philadelphia.
