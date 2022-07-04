Man injured in shooting near Penn's Landing

shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the shoulder early Monday morning near Penn's Landing, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened along the Chestnut Street Bridge - leading to the waterfront above Columbus Boulevard - at about 12:30 a.m.

A group of teens nearby noticed the woman drop the phone, and tried to get the phone before the woman could grab it, police said.

The woman managed to get the phone first, but police said a suspect shot at the woman several times.

The woman was not hit, but the male driver was shot in the shoulder. Police said there was also a child inside the car, but the child was not injured.

Police said the woman drove the man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

The suspects were last seen running from the scene.
More TOP STORIES News