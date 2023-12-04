Race for Pennsylvania Attorney General heats up, incoming Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel's plans

Inside Story examines the race for State AG headlined by strong Delco representation and Police Chief Kevin Bethel's plans to fight crime.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story Panel discuss the heated race for Pennsylvania Attorney General and strong Delco representation seen in recent bids from District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer (D) and State Representative Craig Williams (R).

They also discuss incoming Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel's push to repair the department's relationship with the community and fight crime in the city.

Other topics include Councilman Kenyatta Johnson facing Curtis Jones Jr. in a successful race for City Council president; Governor Josh Shapiro's first year in office and utilizing AI in state government operations.

Then they discuss former N.J. Governor Chris Christie's decision to remain in the Presidential race. Plus, a glimpse at Philly Legends Hall & Oates facing off in court.

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Christine Flowers, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and Jeff Jubelirer.