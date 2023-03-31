March Madness: 'The Coolest Thing Made in PA' contest is down to Final Four

The state of Pennsylvania is having a little March Madness fun of its own with the first-ever Coolest Thing Made in PA contest.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is running its first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in PA" contest.

So far, it's been a bracket-buster.

The winners are voted on by people on Twitter and we're down to the Final Four.

The Chamber started with 32 entries, from Hershey's Kisses to Harley Davidson motorcycles, Zippo Lighters and Martin and Co. Guitars, all major things that are made in Pennsylvania.

Here's the Final Four:

Mrs. T's Pierogies vs. Yuengling Lager and Primanti Brothers sandwiches vs. Sheetz's MTO.

"Some of the things I've heard from everyone is, 'I didn't know that was made in Pennsylvania!' and 'Where in the state is that made?'" said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. "That's been really, really exciting. I think it's just giving a lot of awareness to the cool things that are going on in Pennsylvania."

Mrs. T's Pierogies are made in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County. They started in the Twardzik kitchen and they're now a national brand name.

They face off against Yuengling Lager, from America's oldest brewery. It was started in Pottsville, Schuylkill County in 1829.

Primanti Brothers sandwiches have been a "cultural icon of the Pittsburgh region" since 1933. They're known for topping just about anything with French fries.

They're up against Sheetz's MTO, the gas station's made-to-order sandwich.

"Each company has a very loyal fan base," said Bernstein. "Sheetz calls their supporters 'The Sheetz Freaks," and they have literally been with them every step of the way."

Voting in the Final Four goes through Friday at 5 p.m. Then, it's down to the championship.

The winner will be announced Monday night, right before the tip off of March Madness, and will win bragging rights and promotion from the chamber.

