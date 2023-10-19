The Pennsylvania Conference for Women took place Thursday with powerful keynote speakers at its helm, such as Upper Darby's own writer and comedian Tina Fey.

Pennsylvania Conference for Women takes place with powerful keynote speakers at its helm

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Conference for Women took place on Thursday.

It's the 20th year for the event and the keynote speakers brought serious star power, including Upper Darby's writer and comedian Tina Fey and Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers.

The event was more than just a conference, however. There were booths for makeup tutorials and professional headshots, as well as breakout sessions on issues like pay equity, executive leadership, and work-life balance.

Leading some of those conversations were 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and Nydia Han.

This year's conference was sold out, but there will be an opportunity at the first-ever virtual conference for women in March.

6abc is proud to be a media sponsor for the conference.