Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response, officials say

But such measures are largely unenforceable, and officials are banking on voluntary compliance.
Experts say that if people disregard the new state and local restrictions and socialize anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.
A business in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania defied the state's Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban.
"Am I worried about losing my liquor license? No. Because I'm not breaking the law," said Robert Panico, owner of Panico's in Lansdale.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Pennsylvania shut down the sales of alcohol at bars and restaurants through Thanksgiving morning.
Temporary ban on alcohol sales in Pennsylvania now in effect
Pennsylvania's liquor stores reported a busy evening of sales Monday night, ahead of the one-night shutdown.
The alcohol sales suspension began at 5 p.m. and lasted through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Health officials said the effort is to help curb what they feel would be a rapid spread of the virus on a popular drinking night.
There were 7,360 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the commonwealth Friday morning, in addition to 8,425 new cases reported Thursday, November 26 for a two-day total of 15,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total of positive cases to 343,614.
There are 4,087 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The state says most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 - November 19 stood at 11.1%.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 20 and November 26 is 464,069 with 38,851 positive cases.
There were 58,103 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 25 and 57,971 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 26.
Throughout the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases is translated into a surge of hospitalizations, with ICU beds approaching capacity in many locations. On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf sounded the alarm.
As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.
Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.
Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.
U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
