HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wants to supercharge a program that helps older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities cover their mortgage and rent.Wolf spoke Thursday morning in Bethlehem, Pa., in an attempt to call for $204 million in additional funding for the property tax rebate program.The money would come from federal funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan for pandemic recovery.The state General Assembly still has to approve the plan.