Unclaimed $1M winning lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County, Pa., near expiration

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As people grab tickets for a chance at Saturday night's $760 million Powerball jackpot, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say time is running out for a Montgomery County winner to come forward.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the store inside the Lukoil on Germantown Pike at Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting earlier this year on February 4.

The ticket matches all five white balls drawn: 2-8-15-19-58.

A prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by February 4, 2024.