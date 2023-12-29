WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Unclaimed $1M winning lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County, Pa., near expiration

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 2-8-15-19-58

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 1:53PM
$1M winning lotto ticket sold in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., near expiration
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Lukoil on Germantown Pike at Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting back on February 4
WPVI

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As people grab tickets for a chance at Saturday night's $760 million Powerball jackpot, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say time is running out for a Montgomery County winner to come forward.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the store inside the Lukoil on Germantown Pike at Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting earlier this year on February 4.

The ticket matches all five white balls drawn: 2-8-15-19-58.

A prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by February 4, 2024.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW