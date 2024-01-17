Pennsylvania property tax rebates now available as program expands eligibility

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tens of thousands of older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities are now eligible to apply for a rebate on their property taxes or rent.

Governor Josh Shapiro was in Northampton County this week, to get the word out that the rebate has now increased to $1,000.

"We are adding another 175,000 seniors to the relief that we're going to get here in Pennsylvania," the governor said.

The Property Tax Rent Rebate program's income limit has also increased to $45,000, which will allow more people to become eligible.

Eligible applicants can use the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue's online filing system to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023.