PennDOT and City of Philadelphia crews back on pothole patrol following recent winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a snowstorm this week in the Philadelphia region, some PennDOT crews were back to patching up potholes on Thursday.

The Action Cam spotted convoys of yellow trucks and workers along the Schuylkill Expressway to Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

"When our schedule allows and the weather is good, we head out," said PennDOT spokeswoman Robyn Briggs.

Crews in the City of Philadelphia were patching the pavement as well on Thursday.

The Action Cam caught up with Streets Department workers as they fixed a string of potholes on C Street near Allegheny in Kensington. It was a welcome sight for people who live nearby and drive on the road every day.

"Everything gets messed up coming down this strip every day. My ball joints, control arms, axles ... you put your ball joints on today, tomorrow they're broken because of these potholes," said a local man.

Philadelphia Streets Department Chief Engineer Steve Lorenz says the city has been working hard to keep up with repairs, fixing close to 7,600 potholes so far this year compared to about 5,600 this time last year.

Lorenz says he hopes to get the streets in better condition, so potholes are less common.

"One of the things we are trying to do, with the help of the Parker administration, is increase our funding for paving the streets, so if we have streets that are in a good state, it's less likely potholes will appear," Lorenz said.

The Streets Department continues to encourage the public to report potholes to Philly 311.

For PennDOT, 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit this link PennDOT.gov.

Lorenz says once a pothole is reported to the city, and crews investigate, their goal is to have it fixed within three days.