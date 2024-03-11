PennDOT to repair potholes on dozens of roads in the week ahead | See the list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pothole problem persists for many drivers in the Philadelphia area, and PennDOT officials say they're working as quickly as they can, as the weather allows, to make repairs.

On Monday, repair and patching work was underway along I-95 north and south from Race Street to the Bucks County line, eastbound on U.S. 30 between Route 10 and the Exton Bypass in Chester County, and on 322 between Cherry Tree Rd and I-95 in Delaware County.

Crews had also planned to work on Elephant Road in Bedminster, Bucks County on Monday but were unable to due to weather.

"They're dealing with a lot of trees being down today because of the wind and the wet ground," said Robyn Briggs, PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT has released a list of more than 50 state roads where crews will be working this week.

"These are the locations that are on our high-priority list," Briggs said.

The work locations are:

Bucks County

Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships

Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township

Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road, Bristol Township

Pine Grove Road/Yardley Morrisville Road, Falls Township

Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township

Fallsington Tullytown Road, Tullytown Borough

Kellers Church Road, Plumstead and Bedminster townships

Elephant Road, Bedminster Township

Geigel Hill Road, Tinicum Township

Chester County

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln townships

U.S. 202, Tredyffrin, West Thornbury, Thornbury, East Whiteland, West Whiteland, and Birmingham townships

U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike), East Brandywine, West Brandywine, Caln townships

Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road), West Sadsbury, Caln townships

Route 23 (Ridge Road), Elverson Borough and South Coventry Township

Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue), Londonderry Township and Avondale Borough

Route 926 (Street Road), Pennsbury Township

Boot Road, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships

Paoli Pike, Willistown, West Goshen, and Tredyffrin townships

Buckwalter Road, East Vincent Township

Sheeder Road, East Vincent Township

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass), Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown townships

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord townships

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Upper Darby Township

Route 252 (Providence Road), Media Borough

Route 291 (Industrial Highway), Ridley, Tinicum townships

Route 352 (Middletown Road), Middletown, Brookhaven townships, Parkside Borough

Chelsea Road, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships

Baltimore Pike, Media Borough

Bishop Avenue, Springfield Township

Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township

Karakung Drive, Haverford Township

Concord Road, Concord, Aston townships

Duttonmill Road, Aston, Middletown townships, Brookhaven Borough

Orange Street, Media Borough

Garnettmine Road, Bethel Township

Montgomery County

I-476, Plymouth and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough

U.S. 422, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence townships

Route 100, Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, Douglas townships

Philadelphia

I-95 and associated ramps

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard)

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps

Grant Avenue

Rising Sun Avenue/Verree Road

Academy Road

Rhawn Street

Holme Avenue

Robbins Avenue

Aramingo Avenue/Harbison Avenue

A February USA Today report ranks Pennsylvania as having the 11th worst pothole problem in the country and Philadelphia as the 15th worst city.

In response, PennDOT cited the aggressive freeze-thaw cycle we experience and heavy trucks using our major freight corridors.

"It's just something that's a routine part of our maintenance," Briggs said.

Briggs says as temperatures warm up crews will be able to do more permanent repair work and fewer temporary fixes.

PennDOT also continues to encourage the public to report potholes when they see them by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting penndot.pa.gov and clicking on "Submit Concern."