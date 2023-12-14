Gov. Shapiro expected to sign new bill offering more flexibility for school schedules

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bill offering more flexibility for school districts in Pennsylvania is on its way to the governor's desk.

It could allow shorter school weeks or longer days.

If approved, the legislation changes state law to allow schools to complete the school year in either a minimum of 180 days, or 900 hours at the elementary level and 990 hours at the secondary level.

The change would eliminate the current obligation to meet both mandates.

A spokesperson said Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign the bill.