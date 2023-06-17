  • Watch Now

Pennsylvania State Police investigate traffic stop, officer-involved shooting in Allentown

Saturday, June 17, 2023 3:09AM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Lehigh County on Friday.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. near South 3rd and West Union streets in Allentown.

State troopers and local police officers were jointly conducting high-visibility proactive traffic enforcement throughout the city, officials say.

Troopers say a traffic stop was conducted in the area for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials say a trooper discharged two rounds from a handgun, striking the operator of the vehicle.

Following the shooting, the driver fled the scene and drove onto South Carlisle Street, where the car struck several other vehicles before coming to a final rest.

Officials say the driver was transported from the scene to Saint Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries.

A motorist who was struck by the driver was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

This incident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

