Pennsylvania State Police investigate traffic stop, officer-involved shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Lehigh County on Friday.
Officials say the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. near South 3rd and West Union streets in Allentown.
State troopers and local police officers were jointly conducting high-visibility proactive traffic enforcement throughout the city, officials say.
Troopers say a traffic stop was conducted in the area for a traffic violation.
During the stop, officials say a trooper discharged two rounds from a handgun, striking the operator of the vehicle.
Following the shooting, the driver fled the scene and drove onto South Carlisle Street, where the car struck several other vehicles before coming to a final rest.
Officials say the driver was transported from the scene to Saint Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries.
A motorist who was struck by the driver was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
This incident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.