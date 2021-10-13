BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 connector bridge in Bristol Township, Bucks County.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes near Route 13.
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed one fatality.
No other injuries have been reported.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed a major backup approaching the scene. One lane was getting by shortly after 7 a.m.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes such as the Burlington Bristol Bridge.
MORE TOP STORIES:
1 dead in crash on Pa. Turnpike, I-95 connector bridge in Bristol Twp.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes.
FATAL CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News