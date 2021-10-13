1 dead in crash on Pa. Turnpike, I-95 connector bridge in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 connector bridge in Bristol Township, Bucks County.The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes near Route 13.Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed one fatality.No other injuries have been reported.Chopper 6 over the scene showed a major backup approaching the scene. One lane was getting by shortly after 7 a.m.Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes such as the Burlington Bristol Bridge.