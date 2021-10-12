Wells Fargo Center calls on 76ers, Flyers stars to explain Code of Conduct

The arena released a YouTube video that lays it all out featuring players including the Flyers' Cam Atkinson, 76ers' Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green, and the Wings' Kevin Crowley and Anthony Joaquim.
"Don't use any racial or identity based ever," Thybulle says.
"Don't interfere with players or performers," Crowley says.
The policy also forbids fans from throwing anything onto the playing surface or performance area - except in the event of a Flyers hat trick.
It also calls for fans to not damage the arena.
Fans should follow direction from arena staff and treat Wells Fargo Center employees and other guests with respect.
"Let's look out for one another. Let's respect one another. Let's get loud," Green says.
Last season, a fan tossed popcorn onto then Washington Wizard guard Russell Westbrook and was ejected from the game.
Violating the code of conduct could get you banned from the arena or lead to criminal charges.
"All ticket holders are responsible for their conduct and the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets," the policy says.
More Details: https://www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/code-of-conduct
