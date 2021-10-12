Wells Fargo Center calls on 76ers, Flyers stars to explain Code of Conduct

"Do not physically interfere with or inappropriately harass athletes or performers," the arena's policy says.
EMBED <>More Videos

Local sports stars explain Wells Fargo Center's Code of Conduct

PHILADELPHIA -- The Wells Fargo Center is out with a new code of conduct.

The arena released a YouTube video that lays it all out featuring players including the Flyers' Cam Atkinson, 76ers' Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green, and the Wings' Kevin Crowley and Anthony Joaquim.



"Don't use any racial or identity based ever," Thybulle says.

"Don't interfere with players or performers," Crowley says.

The policy also forbids fans from throwing anything onto the playing surface or performance area - except in the event of a Flyers hat trick.

It also calls for fans to not damage the arena.

Fans should follow direction from arena staff and treat Wells Fargo Center employees and other guests with respect.

"Let's look out for one another. Let's respect one another. Let's get loud," Green says.

Last season, a fan tossed popcorn onto then Washington Wizard guard Russell Westbrook and was ejected from the game.
EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken action against the fan who dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs in Philadelphia.



Violating the code of conduct could get you banned from the arena or lead to criminal charges.

"All ticket holders are responsible for their conduct and the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets," the policy says.

More Details: https://www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/code-of-conduct

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Friday night football traditions in jeopardy as violence continues
Man shot in parking lot of NJ strip mall; gunman at large
Ben Simmons reports to Philadelphia 76ers: ESPN sources
Lifeguard, nurse honored for saving toddler in Marple Twp.
Delaware state auditor indicted on public corruption charges
LIVE POLL: Would you like to see Ben Simmons stay in Philly with 76ers?
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Show More
FDA to meet this week on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Native Americans mark Philadelphia's first Indigenous Peoples' Day
Arrest made after store clerk attacked in Cheltenham Township
Pa. attorney general jumps into 2022 governor's race
More TOP STORIES News